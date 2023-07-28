Pashinyan: Azerbaijan’s real goal is to make the NK people starve

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Azerbaijan is blocking the entry of humanitarian goods to the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno Karabakh.”

“This is incomprehensible and unacceptable. The reason for illegally blocking the Lachin Corridor was that Armenia allegedly uses it for military purposes. This is, of course, an absurd claim. Yesterday humanitarian aid was sent from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh: flour, pasta, sugar, vegetables, oil, milk powder, baby food, medicine.

Why, then, does not Azerbaijan allow these cargoes to enter Karabakh? The real goal of Azerbaijan is to make the people of Nagorno-Karabakh starve and subject them to genocide. Regardless of our assessments, we are waiting for the positive response of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh and the official Baku, because not allowing the entry of humanitarian cargo will only confirm the fears of Baku’s intention to commit genocide in Karabakh,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

He emphasized that “the entry of the humanitarian goods waiting at the entrance of the Lachin Corridor into Nagorno-Karabakh will contribute to the efforts of establishing peace in the region and will be a positive step on the way to establishing an atmosphere of trust.”