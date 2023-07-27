Artsakh state minister describes Russia’s approach as “unbearable”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan said today that “Russia’s approach of constantly making excuses and not providing a substantive solution to the disastrous situation is becoming unbearable.”

“The authorities of Armenia stated and continue to state about the need of a Baku-Stepanakert dialogue within the framework of the international mechanism. The people of Artsakh also understand that dialogue is needed for talking, discussing, presenting and protecting our rights, including the right to self-determination, to contribute to establishing peace in the region.

But the statement of the minister of foreign affairs of Russia made yesterday makes it clear that Armenia has already decided the range of issues to be discussed during the dialogue, or Armenia has agreed with the subject of discussion proposed by Azerbaijan.

Nagorno Karabakh | 2023-07-26 09:29:07 Lavrov says Yerevan “has an understanding of the need to convince the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh”

Now, either Armenia must deny that circumstance, or we must record that the “bar” of the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue has also been lowered to an unspeakable level. This is very important for the Armenian people, including the Artsakh Armenians, understand what to do next,” Artsakh state minister wrote on Facebook.