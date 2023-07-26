Pashinyan says Defense Army is to defend Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the task of the Armed Forces of Armenia is to protect the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, and there is Defense Army to ensure the security of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“But I think that the security of Nagorno-Karabakh should be ensured by using diplomatic channels. Having Defense Army in Nagorno-Karabakh is not an end in itself: Azerbaijan carries out an aggressive and threatening policy,” he added.

“The function of the Armed Forces of Armenia, according to the country’s Constitution, is to ensure the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said, in response to the question whether Armenian army is ready to protect the security of Artsakh compatriots in the event of a possible war.

He noted that “we do not want a new war and must do everything to prevent it.”

“Everything should be done to restore the territorial integrity peacefully, through the process of demarcation and delimitation,” he concluded.