ICRC urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a “humanitarian consensus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stated today that "despite persistent efforts, the ICRC is not currently able to bring humanitarian assistance to the civilian population through the Lachin corridor or through any other routes, including Aghdam.”

“The organisation is calling on the relevant decision makers to allow the ICRC to resume its essential humanitarian operations in the area. The civilian population is now facing a lack of life-saving medication and essentials like hygiene products and baby formula. Fruits, vegetables, and bread are increasingly scarce and costly, while some other food items such as dairy products, sunflower oil, cereal, fish, and chicken are not available. The last time the ICRC was allowed to bring medical items and essential food items into the area was several weeks ago,” the statement runs.

“Our humanitarian aid convoys are a lifeline for the population in this area. With these convoys blocked, our concern is that the humanitarian situation will further deteriorate. We are most worried about those who cannot help themselves. The sick and people with chronic diseases are particularly at risk, as are the elderly, infirm and children. For us to operate here, we need the sides to reach a humanitarian consensus. This is life-saving work, and it must be allowed to continue,” ICRC’s regional director for Eurasia Ariane Bauer said.