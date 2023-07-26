Pashinyan says no discussion on providing aid to Artsakh through Aghdam held

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that during the trilateral meeting in Brussels he did not discuss the issue of providing aid to Artsakh through Aghdam.

“I did not discuss it, because I do not think I have any mandate to discuss such an issue, but I have a mandate related to the Lachin Corridor, because it was created based on the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement which I have signed,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with journalists.

He stressed that Armenia cannot decide the fate of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The rights and security of the NK people should be discussed with the participation of the representatives of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue format.”

Nikol Pashinyan noted that he did not discuss the issue of making Artsakh part of Russia either: “The Republic of Armenia is discussing the issue of creating opportunities for Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to live in their own homes, in their own country.”