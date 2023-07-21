Vardanyan voices the demand of signing a new Artsakh-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Coordinator of the Artsakh Security and Development Front, former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan welcomed the position of the National Assembly of Artsakh regarding the created crisis situation.

He noted that the targeted statements should be followed by the following steps:

“1. Demand from the Armenian authorities the entire package of the negotiation history between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the past five years;

2. To exclude the signing of any document on behalf of Artsakh without the consent of the people of Artsakh;

3. Clarify the current status of relations with Armenia;

4. Specify the issues related to Artsakh-Azerbaijan negotiation format, third party, participants, agenda and venue;

5. Officially state about the support of the Artsakh authorities to the “Hayakve” initiative;

6. Demand the signing of a new trilateral Artsakh-Russia-Azerbaijan agreement;

7. Intensify the process of recognition of Artsakh by other countries;

8. To exclude the steps contributing to the decline in the mood, keeping awake the people’s spirit of struggle.”