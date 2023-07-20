Vardanyan offers endowing a UN mandate to the peacekeeping mission

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Coordinator of the Artsakh Security and Development Front, former state minister Ruben Vardanyan presented the steps needed for overcoming the crisis created in Artsakh.

These steps are:

“1. Launching the humanitarian air corridor is of paramount importance. The humanitarian missions of the UN or other international organizations should be able to reach Stepanakert directly and provide aid.

2. Immediately send a UN or other international (PACE, EU) fact-finding mission to Artsakh.

3. International mediators, from Washington to Paris and Moscow, should exert pressure on Azerbaijan to achieve changes. In case of not doing it, their mediation efforts will be in vain.

4. The mission of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh should be endowed an official UN mandate. UN can also consider options for expanding the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, for example, by involving the Chinese peacekeeping contingent.

5. It is extremely important to understand that no matter how much it is talked about the humanitarian side of the crisis, the existing problems have political and historical grounds. The propaganda of hatred against Armenians at the state level is one of the key pillars of Aliyev’s authoritarian regime. This fact cannot be ignored.

6. World-famous and influential Armenians and foreign friends of our people can play a big role by speaking out about the tragedy unfolding in Artsakh.”