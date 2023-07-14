Artsakh president addresses heads of UN Security Council member states

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has sent letter-alerts to international players, noting that "the current situation in Artsakh is highly volatile and has the potential to rapidly transform into a full-fledged catastrophe, not only for the people of Artsakh but for the entire region.”

The Office of the President of Artsakh reports that the letters are addressed to the heads of all UN Security Council member states, the UN Secretary General, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the President of the European Council, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, as well as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The letter in particular says:

“The escalating security and humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is rapidly evolving into a full-blown disaster. The humanitarian situation, the food shortage is worsening day by day.

The growing shortage of medications, medical supplies and hygiene items, coupled with the ban on transporting medical patients to Armenia, poses an increasing threat to people’s lives and well-being. Daily power outages and fuel shortages have severely impacted the operation of medical equipment, leading to a decrease in the volume and quality of healthcare services.

Due to the lack of essential food and vitamins, approximately 2,000 pregnant women and around 30,000 children are struggling to survive under conditions of malnutrition.

Through these actions, Azerbaijan deliberately creates unbearable conditions for the people of Artsakh, with the clear intention of depopulating the region and annihilating its people.

The aforementioned and many other security and humanitarian issues pose an increasing threat to the survival of the people of Artsakh.”