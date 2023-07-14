Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Shushi region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On July 14 at around 11:00 a.m. the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region.
Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports that the adversary also used 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers.
No casualties reported on the Armenian side.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops was reported on the incident.
