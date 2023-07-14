Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Shushi region - Mediamax.am

615 views

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Shushi region


Photo: gisreportsonline.com


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On July 14 at around 11:00 a.m. the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region.

Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports that the adversary also used 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers.

 

No casualties reported on the Armenian side.

 

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops was reported on the incident.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | July 14, 2023 17:19
Artsakh president addresses heads of UN Security Council member states

Nagorno Karabakh | July 14, 2023 11:26
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Shushi region

Foreign Policy | July 13, 2023 12:18
Pashinyan to meet Michel and Aliyev in Brussels on July 15
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023