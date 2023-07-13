Erdogan says Russian peacekeepers to leave Karabakh in 2025

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian peacekeepers will leave Karabakh in 2025.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Turkish President reminded that according to the agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, the Russian peacekeeping contingent is to be in Karabakh for 5 years, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.

“Russia must leave this territory in 2025. The agreements are in this vein, and I believe that Russia will remain committed to this agreement,” Erdogan said.