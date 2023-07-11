Azerbaijan accuses ICRC of “smuggling”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan announced today that it has suspended the passage of vehicles through the Lachin border checkpoint “due to detecting cases of smuggling various types of goods in the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).”

The report says that from July 1 to July 5, cases of “smuggling undeclared mobile phones and spare parts for them, cigarettes and gasoline were discovered.”

“Despite issuing a warning about this through the official channels of the ICRC, the illegal acts continued, and the necessary steps to stop them were not taken. In connection with the abovementioned, a criminal case has been initiated. The passage through the Lachin checkpoint has been suspended until the end of the necessary investigative measures,” the news release says.