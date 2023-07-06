Kristina Kvien: US does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the NK future

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien said that "the United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

She said this clarifying her position to Armenpress, regarding many interpretations following her interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

“Direct dialogue is the key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh. The United States supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace. The question of the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh is central to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ultimately ensuring that this population can feel secure in their homes and have their rights protected is the only way to guarantee a lasting settlement to a conflict that has lasted too long and cost too many lives,” Kristina Kvien’s response, disseminated by the U.S. Embassy, reads.