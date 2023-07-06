Zakharova: “People of Karabakh may be left without goods and medicine”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that Moscow is extremely concerned about the increased violations of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor.

“The humanitarian situation in the region is deteriorating. Regrettably, we have to state that due to the cessation of supply, the population of Karabakh may be left without stocks of food, essential goods and medicines,” the diplomat said.

“This goes against the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. We call on Baku and Yerevan to resolve all issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means. We call on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor, ensure the unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo along it for civilian purposes,” Zakharova said.

She also noted that Igor Khovaev, special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister on the issues of supporting the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, will soon visit the region.

“Trilateral meetings are also possible,” Zakharova said.

The diplomat stressed that Russia “welcomes the progress made in the course of talks in the United States on the development of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“We welcome all positive steps in this direction,” Maria Zakharova added.