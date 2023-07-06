Artsakh expects concrete results in the “shortest possible time”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan stated that deteriorating security and humanitarian situation poses significant threats to the existence of the people of Artsakh.

“The current situation, along with its dangers and our expectations, has been communicated in all possible ways by the authorities of Artsakh to the relevant authorities in Armenia, Russia, and other members of the international community. Urgent and effective action is urgently needed from all responsible actors, each within their respective responsibilities. Given the alarming situation we face, the people of Artsakh and the authorities expect concrete results in the shortest possible time to alleviate the security and humanitarian situation and lift the blockade. The Republic of Artsakh remains committed to a constructive approach and is prepared to discuss and resolve all issues through civilized dialogue and peaceful means,” Arayik Harutyunyan said during a discussion.