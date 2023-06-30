Zakharova: Complete unblocking of the Lachin corridor would contribute to de-escalation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that “the complete unblocking of the Lachin corridor would contribute to the de-escalation of the situation and the creation of conditions for the normal life of the civilian population.”

“Moscow is concerned about the armed incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call on Yerevan and Baku to resolve the disputed issues in political and diplomatic ways,” Maria Zakharova said.

She said that the Russian side attaches great importance for the peace agreement be strong and stable.

“There are many examples in history when a large number of formal agreements were signed, but for various reasons they were not implemented. The agreement should ensure the balance of interests of Armenia and Azerbaijan. This can be achieved only through the consistent implementation of the road map of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process.”