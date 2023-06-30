Artsakh parliament calls on Armenian delegation to stop talks in the US

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The National Assembly of Artsakh issued a statement calling on the Armenian delegation to immediately stop the talks in Washington.

The statement of the Artsakh parliament, in particular, reads:

“The incident of regular violations of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan was recorded at a time when the next round of talks of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is underway in Washington, with the mediation of the US Secretary of State.

This once again confirms that in reality, the talks on the “peace treaty” are nothing but an imitation of the formation of an atmosphere of establishing lasting peace and stability in the region.

We appeal to the UN Security Council, the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries to take concrete practical steps and impose sanctions on Azerbaijan.

We also appeal to Russia to stop Azerbaijan’s anti-human, genocidal actions with the most severe measures within the scope of the peacekeeping mission.

We appeal on the Armenian delegation to immediately stop the talks in Washington until the establishment of a full ceasefire on the line of contact with Artsakh and on the borders of Armenia and providing documentary guarantees to observe it. Otherwise, the continuation of the talks will mean encouraging Azerbaijan’s aggressive behavior and providing it with “international privileges.”