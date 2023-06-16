Azerbaijan bans transportation of all humanitarian cargos through the Lachin corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Information Center reports that following the Azerbaijani provocation near the Hakari Bridge today, the Azerbaijani side banned all humanitarian cargo and passenger transportation through the Kashatagh (Lachin) corridor.
In particular, 25 patients and their relatives who were being transported from Artsakh to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross were not allow to continue their way at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint operating in the Kashatagh corridor and were forced to return to Stepanakert.
The scheduled urgent passenger transportation of dozens of people through the Stepanakert-Goris-Stepanakert route to be carried out by Russian peacekeepers was also canceled.
The movement of trucks of Russian peacekeepers heading to Goris for transportation of humanitarian cargos was also halted.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.