Ruben Vardanyan elected as coordinator of Artsakh Security and Development Front - Mediamax.am

1267 views

Ruben Vardanyan elected as coordinator of Artsakh Security and Development Front


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Vardanyan has been elected as the coordinator of the Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement’s council’s Executive Committee.

The council of the movement reported that at the June 12 session the members of the Executive Committee were elected - Davit Manukyan, Narine Aghabalyan, Andranik Sargsyan, Garik Abrahamyan and Hayk Avanesyan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | June 13, 2023 15:31
Erdogan says Turkey ready to open a consulate in Shushi

Foreign Policy | June 13, 2023 13:52
MFA: Armenia has serious concerns that Azerbaijan is preparing a new aggression

Nagorno Karabakh | June 13, 2023 12:06
Ruben Vardanyan elected as coordinator of Artsakh Security and Development Front
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023