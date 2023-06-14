Ruben Vardanyan elected as coordinator of Artsakh Security and Development Front

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Vardanyan has been elected as the coordinator of the Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement’s council’s Executive Committee.

The council of the movement reported that at the June 12 session the members of the Executive Committee were elected - Davit Manukyan, Narine Aghabalyan, Andranik Sargsyan, Garik Abrahamyan and Hayk Avanesyan.