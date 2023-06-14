Artsakh President: Baku wants to undermine Russia’s guarantees

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

The message, in particular, reads as follows:

“The centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples, as well as the strategic and allied relations between the Armenian and Russian states, have formed a significant history and big potential for further development. Artsakh, as an important entity in the South Caucasus, had and still has its own place in those relations. One of the indicators of that importance is the signing of 2020 war ceasefire with the active mediation and guarantees of Russia.

We highly value the role Russia and you personally had in halting the bloodshed in 2020 and preventing further large-scale aggressions and tragedies in Artsakh. The people of Artsakh have welcomed the mission of the Russian peacekeepers, considering them strong guarantees of a free and dignified life in their homeland.

Now, when Azerbaijan is doing everything to undermine the fragile security of Artsakh and the region and Russian guarantees through the ongoing blockade and threats to Artsakh, we are confident that by aligning our strategic interests and combining efforts, our two peoples will succeed in establishing a stable and dignified regional environment for all parties.”