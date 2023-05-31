Michel states about “crucial” role of dialogue between Baku and “Armenians of former NKAO”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the European Council Charles Michel stated today about the “crucial” role of dialogue “between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO.”

“Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO on their rights and security is now crucial. Important to refrain from maximalist positions and aim for dialogue. After more than 30 years of conflict, wounds take time to heal. Courageous decisions are needed,” Michel tweeted.