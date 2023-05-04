Ruben Vardanyan: “Azerbaijan carries out anti-Russian activity”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Vardanyan, the former State Minister of Artsakh, said that “Azerbaijan has carried out an anti-Russian activity” by setting up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.

“They are trying in every possible way to abolish and neutralize the November 9, 2020 document signed with the participation of Russia, and from this point of view, I think the basis of the new peace treaty is rather weak, because it is difficult to imagine how peace will be reached in the South Caucasus without Russia,” Vardanyan said in an interview with Russian RBC TV channel.

Commenting on the ongoing talks in the United States Ruben Vardanyan said:

“Most likely, it’s just a big game, including by Azerbaijan, to oust Russia from the South Caucasus.”

“It is necessary to return to the November 9, 2020 statement, which clearly defines all the functions. Russian peacekeepers must fulfill their functions. If there are technical issues regarding the verification of documents or the like, the Russian peacekeepers should draw conclusions and change some processes, but all that should be done under the November 9 document which clearly fixes that Armenians living in Artsakh should be ensured free movement through the Lachin Corridor. All this should be done by Russian peacekeepers and not by others. Azerbaijani border guards or military should not be there,” the former Artsakh state minister concluded.