Azerbaijani “environmentalists” stop protest action in the Lachin corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani “environmentalists” who closed the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia since December 12, 2022 announced today that they are stopping the action.

TASS reports that they met with representatives of the Azerbaijani government.

“Given the partial fulfillment of our demands, as well as the calls of the state representatives, we decided to temporarily stop the protest action,” the statement of the participants of the action says.

On April 23, Azerbaijan closed the Hakari bridge on the Artsakh-Armenia border and set up a checkpoint at the beginning of the road leading to Stepanakert.