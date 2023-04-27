“International fact finding mission should be sent to the Lachin corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “by setting up an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan is escalating the situation in the region.”

“If until now it was closed due to false environmental reasons, now it has been officially closed by Azerbaijan. This is a provocative step aimed not only at increasing the tension in the region, but also at deepening the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

Nikol Pashinyan presented the views of the Armenian side for the general settlement of the situation:

“The Russian peacekeeping force must control the Lachin corridor, ensuring its normal operation. In other words, apart from the Russian Federation, no one should control the Lachin corridor, and Azerbaijan should not obstruct the free movement through the corridor.”

He stressed that concrete efforts are required from the Armenian side and the international community in order to prevent further tension and to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

“The need of a wider international presence in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor becomes more and more urgent. As a first step, it is necessary to immediately send an international fact-finding mission,” Pashinyan concluded.