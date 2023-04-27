Yerevan /Mediamax/. “Karabakh for Armenia is now a tooth with a removed nerve which needs to be painlessly drilled and filled.”

This is a definition used by Kirill Krivosheev in the “Removal of the Nerve. What does Armenia’s Final Renunciation of Karabakh Mean” article, published on the website of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Commenting on the recent statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the author of the article writes:

“Yerevan seems to be ready to finally renounce Karabakh, with all the ensuing consequences.”

“The installation of the checkpoint (in the Lachin Corridor-Mediamax) poses many new and intractable problems for the Armenian side. What documents will Azerbaijani border guards require for the passage? Can they detain Armenians who “look suspicious”? Will it not turn out that only entry to Armenia is open, and there are “no grounds” for returning to Karabakh? Apparently, the answers to these questions depend on whether the Armenians come to terms with the new reality. So far, it seems this stage has already come. Yerevan realized that mass protests or international partners, who can only “express concern” over and over again will not have any influence on the fate of Karabakh.

In general, Karabakh for Armenia is now a tooth with a removed nerve, which can be painlessly drilled and filled,” the article says.

As to “what awaits the Armenians of Karabakh”, Kirill Krivosheev names mass emigration as the most realistic option.

He notes about “an inevitable revision of relations with Russia, as the main topic of conversation – Karabakh – will be gone.”

“For most Armenians the Kremlin will become an unreliable ally, which abandoned them at the most crucial moment,” the article says.