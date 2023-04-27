Import of humanitarian goods and fuel to Artsakh disrupted

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan said today that "the import of humanitarian goods and fuel has been completely disrupted.”

The office of the Artsakh State Minister reported that Nersisyan said about this during a consultation on the humanitarian problems resulted from the Azerbaijan’s blockade and installation of a checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenia border (in the Lachin Corridor).

He noted that “additional restrictions applied by Azerbaijan led to the impossibility of importing even the smallest amount of vital goods.”

“Due to the created situation, the import of humanitarian goods and fuel has been completely disrupted, causing additional difficulties and limitations in the work aimed to meet the needs of the population.

As a result, we have not even been able to deliver the volume of goods specified in the vouchers within the set period of time. We will extend the validity period of the vouchers for our population to use them,” the State Minister of Artsakh said.

On April 23 Azerbaijan closed the Hakari bridge on the Artsakh-Armenia border and set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Stepanakert road.