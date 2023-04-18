Azerbaijan plans to settle over 700 families in Lachin in summer

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated today that the civilian population will return to Lachin town earlier than planned - this summer.

He noted that “if at the first stage it was planned to build a little more than 400 houses in Lachin, according to the latest plans, only the number of private houses will be 570.”

“In the summer months of this year, we will accommodate more than 700 families in the town of Lachin,” Aliyev said in a television interview.