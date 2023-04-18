Aliyev: “Armenia must officially state that Karabakh is Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated today that “Armenia must confirm the absence of territorial claims to Baku and state that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan.”
“Armenia, which once said that “Karabakh is Armenia and that’s it”, today must repeat our words: “Karabakh is Azerbaijan and an exclamation mark”. When you say “A”, you need to say “B”. Armenia, which has declared its readiness for a peace treaty on the basis of the Alma Ata Declaration, must now officially declare that Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said in an interview with AzTV.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.