Artsakh authorities convey meeting proposal to Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The authorities of Artsakh, through the Russian peacekeeping mission, have conveyed a meeting proposal to the Azerbaijani side.
Artsakh InfoCenter reports that the meeting at the deployment site of the Russian peacekeepers and with the mediation of their command is aimed to discuss urgent humanitarian issues.
