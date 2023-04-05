Azerbaijan “embarks on the next level of its plan of expelling people from Artsakh”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh released a statement today on the Azerbaijan’s obstruction of the return of Artsakh citizens.

“The Azerbaijani authorities have embarked on the next level of practical implementation of their criminal plan to ethnically cleanse Artsakh and expel its people from their historical homeland.”

Nagorno Karabakh | 2023-04-05 07:22:36 “Activists” do not allow Russian peacekeepers transport citizens to Artsakh

“In an environment of complete impunity, the criminal actions committed by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh are becoming increasingly threatening both in nature and scale,” the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

The ministry stressed that “the inaction of the international community in the face of such serious violations of human rights is tantamount to tacit approval, if not complicity in the inhumane actions of official Baku.”

On April 4 the Azerbaijani side refused to let through the Lachin corridor vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with citizens of Artsakh who remained in Armenia due to the blockade and were deprived of the opportunity to reunite with their families. The Azerbaijani side stopped the vehicles on the blocked section for 5 hours and subjected the people in the vehicles, mainly women, children and elderly persons, to psychological terror.