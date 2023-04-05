People to travel from Artsakh to Armenia only in case of urgent need

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan said today that from now on it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia only in case of urgent need.

“Given the constantly arising problems in people’s lives, like death of a relative in Armenia, funeral, severe illness of a family member in Armenia, surgery, and the increase in tension, in recent days, Russian peacekeepers have started to periodically transfer from Armenia to Artsakh people facing such problems.

To keep the process under control and to protect our citizens from possible Azerbaijani provocations in the blocked section of the road, from now on it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need, naturally through Russian peacekeepers,” the state minister wrote.

As for people with health problems and needing medical assistance, Gurgen Nersisyan noted that their transfer to Yerevan will be organized through the Artsakh representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.