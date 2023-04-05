“Activists” do not allow Russian peacekeepers transport citizens to Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh InfoCenter reports that on April 4, Russian peacekeepers tried to transport 27 citizens (children, women and elderly) from Goris to Artsakh, but Azerbaijani "eco-activists” did not allow the movement of vehicles in the blocked section of the Goris-Stepanakert highway.

“Due to the intervention of the Azerbaijanis, condition of four citizens worsened, the Russian peacekeepers ensured the arrival of an ambulance and the four women were transferred to the Medical Center of Artsakh. They all received first aid and are currently under medical supervision. Their lives are not in danger,” the message runs.

The human rights defender of Artsakh reported that the citizens stayed in the blockaded area for about 5 hours.

“According to reports, some Azerbaijanis even broke into one of the cars. During the negotiations, the health of 4 civilians worsened, 3 of them fainted,” he said.

“By allowing the exit of people from Artsakh in various ways, but prohibiting the entry, the Azerbaijani authorities are openly implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing, as Ilham Aliyev once again admitted in his January 10 statement,” the Ombudsman stated.