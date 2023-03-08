Moscow “seriously concerned with the growth of tension in the NK conflict zone”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that Russia “voices serious concern about the growth of tension in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.”

“Ceasefire violations have been registered in the last few days. An armed incident took place on March 5, resulting in casualties both on the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

We call on the parties to show restraint and take steps to defuse the situation,” Maria Zakharova said.

She stressed that any issue related to ensuring security and livelihood in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping mission should be resolved peacefully.

“This incident once again confirms the imperative for Baku and Yerevan to immediately return to negotiations within the framework of the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the unblocking of regional communications, the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the preparation of a peace treaty,” Zakharova said.