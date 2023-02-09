Pashinyan presents to Khovayev humanitarian crisis created in NK

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Special Representative of Foreign Minister of Russia on the issues of supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Government’s press service reports that the interlocutors referred to the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the steps to overcome it.

The issues related to the possibility of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.