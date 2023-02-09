Pashinyan speaks about environmental crisis in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, which has an ‘environmental’ cover, has led to real environmental problems in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has carried out 27 operations with the pipeline supplying gas to Nagorno-Karabakh, partially or completely blocking the gas supply. Azerbaijan also blocked the supply of electricity to Nagorno-Karabakh. Our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh have started using wood to heat their houses, which in turn leads to deforestation, which has the potential to turn into a serious environmental disaster.

With this, Azerbaijan’s alleged ‘environmental’ goals are disappearing, because the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, which began 60 days ago, has led to an environmental crisis in addition to the humanitarian one,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting.

He noted that these actions of Azerbaijan have one goal: to break the will of the NK population to live in their homeland, ‘which we believe is unbreakable.’

“We need to increase our efforts to focus international attention on the humanitarian and now environmental crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I think that the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and the humanitarian and environmental crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh should become the subject of a more institutionalized international discussion, because only the unabated activity of the international community is the way to curb Azerbaijan’s aggressiveness and provocative actions,” Nikol Pashinyan said.