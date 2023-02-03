Vardanyan: We can live side by side but never as part of one state

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said that it is important to keep Artsakh in the focus of the world community.

He said this at the webinar organized by the Peacebuilding and Human Rights Institute at U.S. Columbia University held under the title “Preventing a Second Armenian Genocide. Azerbaijan closes the Lachin Corridor and makes Artsakh unlivable in a bid to depopulate the territory”.

“We said that we are ready for negotiations, we are ready for discussion, we are ready for peace, but it must be respected by all parties. We can live side by side, but never as part of one state, which is absolutely unacceptable for President Aliyev, who openly declares that he prefers Artsakh without Armenians, if Armenians do not want to live under the laws of Azerbaijan. This is a serious challenge for the right of people to self-determination and other democratic principles,” he said.

Ruben Vardanyan noted that international players should express a clear position at the state level.

“This is not only a legal problem, but also a gross violation of human rights, which is unacceptable by any standards. That is why it is very important to put pressure on Azerbaijan to show that this is unacceptable. It is also very important to impose potential sanctions against those parties, persons who violate rights, because they disrupt the normal life conditions of people. I think it is very important to raise the issue of access to the air corridor in order to deliver humanitarian aid to Artsakh and not depend on the road,” he said.