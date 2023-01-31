Ruben Vardanyan: We have only one way: to grit our teeth and move on

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said that “if we want Azerbaijan to fail in its plans to leave Artsakh without Armenians, we have one way: to grit our teeth and move on.”

“And we can do that only through consolidation,” Ruben Vardanyan said during the meeting with residents of Stepanakert on Sunday.

Vardanyan stressed the importance of keeping feedback with the people in this difficult period, the transfer of complete information, which will help the public to better understand the situation and overcome it with joint efforts.