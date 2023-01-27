Pashinyan: Baku’s plan is deportation of the last Armenian from Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that consistent work should be undertaken for sending an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor.

“For 46 days, the normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh has been disrupted, and the humanitarian crisis is unfolding in full swing. Baku’s plan is as follows: to bring the economic and psychological pressure in Nagorno-Karabakh to a certain culmination point, after that to open the Lachin corridor for a few days, expecting that Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians will leave their homes en masse, then they will close the corridor again, and then they will open it again for a few days and so until the last Armenian leaves Nagorno-Karabakh.

This is an obvious policy of ethnic cleansing, but deporting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh from their homes is not Azerbaijan’s only goal. With these provocative actions, it also aims to disrupt the peace agenda, the negotiation process and provoke a new war in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting.

He noted that “we all take emotionally the closure of the Lachin corridor and the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh but there is a need to show restraint and exclude words and actions that contradict the peace agenda, even more so by the representatives of the state officials.”

“We continue to be consistent in our efforts to promote the peace agenda and we should not be distracted by any provocation.

There is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of all problems in our region, and we will be guided by this logic,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.