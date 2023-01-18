UK urges Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor - Mediamax.am

UK urges Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor


Yerevan /Mediamax/. UK Ambassador to OSCE Neil Bush said that “ongoing disruptions to the Lachin Corridor and the associated humanitarian consequences are deeply worrying”.

“We regret that despite this issue being raised here at the OSCE and the United Nations Security Council, significant progress has not been made. We urge the Government of Azerbaijan to take all measures to allow for the unhindered movement of humanitarian goods and civilians.

 

The United Kingdom acknowledges that both sides have concerns regarding the implementation of agreements made in relation to the 2020 ceasefire. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to undertake meaningful negotiations to find a sustainable and peaceful settlement that secures lasting peace and stability for the region”, UK Ambassador said at the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council initiated by Armenia.

