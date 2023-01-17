Arayik Harutyunyan says Artsakh faces no political crisis

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan said today that there is no domestic political crisis in Artsakh.

“There is a clear awareness that our main agenda is to overcome the current urgent problems and to get Artsakh out of this situation,” Arayik Harutyunyan said at the meeting with the deputies of the National Assembly.

Office of the Artsakh President reported that the president highlighted maintaining internal unity.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that only after overcoming the crisis caused by the blockade, it will be possible to address the issues relating to the systematic solution of internal political problems.