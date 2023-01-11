Artsakh has new foreign minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Sergey Ghazaryan as Foreign Affairs Minister of Artsakh after dismissing him from the post of permanent representative of Artsakh in Armenia.

With another decree Srbuhi Arzumanyan was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the Artsakh Republic President’s Office and appointed Minister of Justice of Artsakh.

Aram Sargsyan was appointed Minister of Urban Development of Artsakh, Armen Mangasaryan was appointed Minister of Social Development and Migration.