Ruben Vardanyan comments on peacekeepers’ actions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan commented on the fact that the Russian peacekeepers are not taking measures to unblock the Lachin corridor.

“If you follow the history of peacekeepers in any part of the world, you’ll find a similar story. Because usually there’s a very limited number of peacekeepers. They don’t have a right to use their weapons. And they usually try to avoid conflict. And if a conflict happens, they have a limited chance to do something more active,” Vardanyan said in an interview with the American Conservative.

Speaking about the ability of the Armenian authorities to help, Artsakh State Minister said:

“Armenia is facing its own challenges with Azerbaijan. The Armenian government and Armenian society have limited resources.”

Ruben Vardanyan also stated that if Azerbaijani authorities really want peace in the region “they need to come up with suggestions that would be acceptable to both sides.

“And the solution is very simple: They need to accept that Artsakh and its people are used to living independently, and they will not just become ordinary citizens of Azerbaijan. They need to find a way to accept this,” the State Minister of Artsakh said.