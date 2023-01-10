Coupon system to be introduced for food products in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The issue of introducing a coupon system in Artsakh was discussed today at the session of the operational headquarters chaired by the Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.

The Office of the State Minister reported that the coupon system will make it possible to distribute the available food products as evenly as possible. Initially, it is planned to be applied to several types of products of primary importance.

“The difficulties of the blockade did not break the spirit of the people. However, there are urgent problems that need to be solved first,” Ruben Vardanyan said.