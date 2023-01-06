Pashinyan: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Lachin Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the continuous blockade of the Lachin Corridor “makes the sending of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor even more necessary, and it is necessary to make continuous efforts in this direction.”

Speaking at the cabinet sitting today, the prime minister said in particular:

“By closing the Lachin Corridor, Azerbaijan is grossly violating its direct commitment of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, which raises serious questions about the reliability of official Baku. At the same time, Azerbaijan is trying to attribute to Armenia a practice of not fulfilling its obligations, which is completely fictitious.

It is also important to record that various reasons are given regarding the closure of the Lachin Corridor, but, in my opinion, the most profound and real reason is that the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to live in their homeland, and the international community has begun to record Azerbaijan’s visible policy of subjecting Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing and genocide more and more clearly. In this sense, we expect more practical steps from the international community, including the permanent member of the UN Security Council, the Russian Federation, whose peacekeeping troops are stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and keeping the Lachin Corridor under its own control is its direct commitment under the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020.”