No solutions at the expense of our dignity, Vardanyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan called today on the people of Artsakh to believe that the authorities are doing everything possible to find solutions and get out of the blockade organized by Azerbaijan.

“However, these solutions should not be made at the expense of losing our dignity. We should not take steps that may endanger our right to live peacefully in the future,” Ruben Vardanyan said.

He confessed that “the situation is grave,” there are problems with food and fuel.