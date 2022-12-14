Restrictions to be introduced in Artsakh agreed with martial law

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on a number of arrangements being carried out in the conditions of martial law announced in the territory of the Artsakh Republic.

Artsakh Republic President’s Office presented the decree which says in particular:

- To transfer special purpose objects for state and local self-government bodies, the defense system, normal functioning of the state and the economy to the regime of martial law.

- If necessary, to restrict the right of free movement in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, as well as to establish a special regime for leaving the specified territory.

- To restrict the right to freedom of assembly, to prohibit strikes and other events that suspend or terminate the activities of organizations, if necessary, to suspend the activities of organizations that carry out propaganda and other activities directed against the defense capability and security of the Artsakh Republic, in the manner prescribed by law.

- To establish an Operational Headquarter for ensuring the realization of the arrangements stipulated by this decree and application of temporary restrictions of rights and freedom.