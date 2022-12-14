Azerbaijan transports fresh forces of “environmentalists” to the protest site

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The human rights defenders of Armenia and Artsakh, Kristinne Grigoryan and Gegham Stepanyan released a joint statement on the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh as a result of blockade of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.
The statement of the human right defenders particularly says:
To “guarantee” the freedom of assembly of Azerbaijani “environmentalists” who blocked the vital road, new groups of “activists” in civilian clothes are being transported to the place where the “protest” is held by the Azerbaijani side. Moreover, there is undeniable proof that there are servicemen of the Azerbaijani special service among the people who have blocked the road.”
