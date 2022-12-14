Artak Beglaryan announces sit-in outside UN Office in Yerevan - Mediamax.am

Artak Beglaryan announces sit-in outside UN Office in Yerevan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Adviser to the Minister of State of Artsakh, former Minister of State Artak Beglaryan started a sit-in in front of the UN office in Yerevan.

Artak Beglaryan demands that UN condemns Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh.

 

He noted that the UN Security Council should address the issue of ensuring the safety of the people of Artsakh by providing clear international guarantees.

 

Beglaryan also urged Armenian society “to get out of the stupor of indifference and helplessness and contribute to the sacred work of protecting Artsakh and guaranteeing the Armenian future.”

