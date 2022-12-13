Security Council meeting convened in Artsakh - Mediamax.am

Security Council meeting convened in Artsakh


Photo: Press service of the President оf the Republic of Artsakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened today an enlarged sitting of the Security Council.

Artsakh President’s Office reports that the participants of the meeting discussed the military-political situation created as a result of the blockade of the corridor connecting Artsakh to the outer world by Azerbaijan.   

 

The Security Council made a decision to address a letter to the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Artsakh Republic, describing the closure of the corridor inadmissible, and which will lead to a humanitarian disaster.

