Security Council meeting convened in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened today an enlarged sitting of the Security Council.

Artsakh President’s Office reports that the participants of the meeting discussed the military-political situation created as a result of the blockade of the corridor connecting Artsakh to the outer world by Azerbaijan.

The Security Council made a decision to address a letter to the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Artsakh Republic, describing the closure of the corridor inadmissible, and which will lead to a humanitarian disaster.