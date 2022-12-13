Security Council meeting convened in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened today an enlarged sitting of the Security Council.
Artsakh President’s Office reports that the participants of the meeting discussed the military-political situation created as a result of the blockade of the corridor connecting Artsakh to the outer world by Azerbaijan.
The Security Council made a decision to address a letter to the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Artsakh Republic, describing the closure of the corridor inadmissible, and which will lead to a humanitarian disaster.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.