Ruben Vardanyan speaks about incident in Khramort

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan drew the attention of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Karabakh to the incidents recorded a few days ago in the village of Khramort, where Azerbaijani forces fired at civilians working on a tractor in the field.

The State Minister’s office informed that at the meeting, Ruben Vardanyan highlighted the important activity of ICRC mission in Artsakh, especially in the post-war period.

Head of the ICRC delegation, Nicolas Fleury and Ruben Vardanyan, attached significance to ensuring the safety of the whole population.

“About 30,000 children live in Artsakh, we have to ensure their safety and peaceful childhood,” Ruben Vardanyan said.