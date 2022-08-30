Artsakh-Armenia communication to be carried out along new route from August 30, 8 p.m.

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The regular meeting of the Security Council chaired by the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan made a decision today to carry out communication with Armenia along a new route – via the territory of Berdadzor sub-region of the Shushi region – from August 30, 8 p.m.

“It was noted that, according to point 6 of the Statement signed by the leaders of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation on November 9, 2020, the new route will retain the status of the corridor.

Asphalting works on the 4.7 km road section temporarily connecting the route to the Goris-Stepanakert highway have been completed.

In their speeches, the participants of the sitting emphasized the importance of ensuring the necessary guarantees related to the safety and urban development norms of the new road, and the significance of the coordinated work between the relevant state structures and the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh,” the news release says.